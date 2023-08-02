Amy Schumer calls Beyoncé ‘the greatest artist of our lifetime’ as she enjoys Boston show

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy also performed during her Renaissance concert in Boston

Amy Schumer proudly embraced her membership in the Beyhive as she attended Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert in Boston on Tuesday.

The comedian was accompanied by several friends, and she documented the outing on her social media, sharing photos and videos from the unforgettable experience.

In a photo captioned "Moms at bey," Schumer and two friends eagerly waited for the show to begin at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts.

Throughout the day, the Inside Amy Schumer star continued to share glimpses of her journey, including snapshots from her flight to Boston, her interactions with her group of friends, and captivating footage from the concert, which included a performance by Beyoncé's talented 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Schumer playfully shared more photos of herself at the stadium, including a humorous shot of her and a friend entering portable toilets, humorously captioned, "Can we be on The Idol?"

Mesmerized by Beyoncé's unparalleled artistry, one fan commented on Schumer's Instagram post, "WASNT SHE INCREDIBLE!?!???" The Trainwreck actress wholeheartedly agreed, responding, "She is the greatest artist of our lifetime. There I said it."



Queen of Pop, Madonna, who recently experienced a health scare, was seen in the VIP section at Beyoncé's MetLife Stadium show in East Rutherford on Sunday.

In response, the MY POWER singer honored her fellow icon, delivering a heartfelt message during the performance of Break My Soul, stating, "Big shoutout to the queen. Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you."