 
menu menu menu

Amy Schumer calls Beyoncé ‘the greatest artist of our lifetime’ as she enjoys Boston show

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Beyoncés daughter Blue Ivy also performed during her Renaissance concert in Boston
Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy also performed during her Renaissance concert in Boston

Amy Schumer proudly embraced her membership in the Beyhive as she attended Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert in Boston on Tuesday.

The comedian was accompanied by several friends, and she documented the outing on her social media, sharing photos and videos from the unforgettable experience.

In a photo captioned "Moms at bey," Schumer and two friends eagerly waited for the show to begin at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts.

Throughout the day, the Inside Amy Schumer star continued to share glimpses of her journey, including snapshots from her flight to Boston, her interactions with her group of friends, and captivating footage from the concert, which included a performance by Beyoncé's talented 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Schumer playfully shared more photos of herself at the stadium, including a humorous shot of her and a friend entering portable toilets, humorously captioned, "Can we be on The Idol?"

Mesmerized by Beyoncé's unparalleled artistry, one fan commented on Schumer's Instagram post, "WASNT SHE INCREDIBLE!?!???" The Trainwreck actress wholeheartedly agreed, responding, "She is the greatest artist of our lifetime. There I said it."

Queen of Pop, Madonna, who recently experienced a health scare, was seen in the VIP section at Beyoncé's MetLife Stadium show in East Rutherford on Sunday.

Amy Schumer calls Beyoncé ‘the greatest artist of our lifetime’ as she enjoys Boston show

In response, the MY POWER singer honored her fellow icon, delivering a heartfelt message during the performance of Break My Soul, stating, "Big shoutout to the queen. Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you."

More From Entertainment:

Nicolas Cage's unrecognizable transformation in 'Dream Scenario' revealed

Nicolas Cage's unrecognizable transformation in 'Dream Scenario' revealed
Noel Gallaher leaves firehouse celebration amidst encounter with nephew Lenon

Noel Gallaher leaves firehouse celebration amidst encounter with nephew Lenon
Kourtney Kardashian flaunts growing baby bump on lunch date with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts growing baby bump on lunch date with Travis Barker
50 Cent explains why it’s important for him to get into ‘performing shape’

50 Cent explains why it’s important for him to get into ‘performing shape’
Gal Gadot hints at ‘developing’ Wonder Woman 3

Gal Gadot hints at ‘developing’ Wonder Woman 3
Tom Cruise keen to pursue romantic relationship with Sofia Vergara: Deets inside

Tom Cruise keen to pursue romantic relationship with Sofia Vergara: Deets inside
Prince Harry, Andrew’s ‘crisis-inducing stints’ aren’t over: ‘Prepare for impact’

Prince Harry, Andrew’s ‘crisis-inducing stints’ aren’t over: ‘Prepare for impact’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look happy in new video video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look happy in new video

Francia Raisa says no one ‘forced’ her to donate kidney to Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa says no one ‘forced’ her to donate kidney to Selena Gomez