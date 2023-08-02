 
menu menu menu

King Charles, William, Kate and Camilla called Kardashians with crowns

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

King Charles, William, Kate and Camilla called Kardashians with crowns

People have stopped taking the British royal family seriously due to recent controversies that gripped the Windsors, suggested an expert.

 The Australian commentator said that the British royal family has become  "the Kardashian with crowns" by a royal commentator.

According to express.co.uk, Angela Mollard said the public sees the royal family members as "light entertainment".

She said young people now engage more with the drama and less with the history of the Royal Family.

Writing for the Mail, she said "We might not have quite the reverence we afforded the late Queen Elizabeth, but Megxit, Spare and The Crown have repositioned the royals as light entertainment for a generation who engage more with the drama and less the history.

"The expert added, "However disrespectful it might sound, the royal family are the Kardashians with crowns for many younger Australians."

She said the tabloid magazine industry sees the Sussexes as a "money-spinner" and notes that she also gets asked about them regularly by the public.

The royal family has recently been caught in controversies involving Prince Andrew's sex scandal and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the UK.

The late Queen had stripped her son Andrew of his royal patronages and military titles while Harry and Meghan continue to target the royal family from California where they moved after stepping down as working royals.

More From Entertainment:

Nicolas Cage's unrecognizable transformation in 'Dream Scenario' revealed

Nicolas Cage's unrecognizable transformation in 'Dream Scenario' revealed
Noel Gallaher leaves firehouse celebration amidst encounter with nephew Lenon

Noel Gallaher leaves firehouse celebration amidst encounter with nephew Lenon
Kourtney Kardashian flaunts growing baby bump on lunch date with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts growing baby bump on lunch date with Travis Barker
50 Cent explains why it’s important for him to get into ‘performing shape’

50 Cent explains why it’s important for him to get into ‘performing shape’
Gal Gadot hints at ‘developing’ Wonder Woman 3

Gal Gadot hints at ‘developing’ Wonder Woman 3
Tom Cruise keen to pursue romantic relationship with Sofia Vergara: Deets inside

Tom Cruise keen to pursue romantic relationship with Sofia Vergara: Deets inside
Prince Harry, Andrew’s ‘crisis-inducing stints’ aren’t over: ‘Prepare for impact’

Prince Harry, Andrew’s ‘crisis-inducing stints’ aren’t over: ‘Prepare for impact’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look happy in new video video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look happy in new video

Francia Raisa says no one ‘forced’ her to donate kidney to Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa says no one ‘forced’ her to donate kidney to Selena Gomez