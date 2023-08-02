 
Kate Middleton and Prince William make sure their children stay humble at school

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis do not use their royal titles at school, according to a report.

Express.co.uk reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton's children go by far more normal names to help them blend in amongst their fellow pupils.

It said Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are known at school as George Wales, Charlotte Wales and Louis Wales.

Express reported that Charlotte and her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis currently attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, where they enrolled last September, close to their home Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

It said members of the royal family traditionally do not have a surname as they are known by their first name and royal title in the public eye.

It's not clear whether Prince William and Kate Middleton chose the "normal names" for their children or it was school's decision.

Prince William and Kate Middleton became the Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

King Charles had the title of the Prince of Wales before the death of his mother.

