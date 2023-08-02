‘He’s not a new signing’: David Beckham collabs with TikTok comedian Khaby Lame





Football icon David Beckham surprised fans with his choice to collaborate with TikTok comedian Khaby Lame who’s famous for his videos where he silently mocks complicated “life hacks” videos.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Beckham shared photos of the two playing football in a stadium. In the first photo, Beckham can be seen laughing with the comedian and hugging him. The following snaps show the Inter Miami co-owner hitting the ball and Khaby playing the goal keeper.

“No… he’s not a new signing (laugh emoji) Great fun working with you @khaby00 Welcome to La Familia @intermiamicf,” Beckham quirkily captioned the post.

Following Beckham’s post, Khaby shared the video they’d been filming in the photos the footballer shared. In the hilarious clip, Khaby is seen doing his classic hand gestures as he stops Beckham from kicking the ball in to demonstrate how its done.

He captioned the hilarious clip: "Maybe I should change sport" #learfromkhaby #comic #comedy @davidbeckham @intermiamicf

As he kicks the ball, it flies high over the goal post, following which the embarrassed comedian takes off with wearing a neck pillow and carrying his suitcase. He even waves goodbye to a bewildered Beckham.

Recently, Beckham’s club signed soccer icon Lionel Messi, who was supported by big names like Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and LeBron James. Inter Miami is currently playing in Major League Soccer.