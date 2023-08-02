 
menu menu menu

‘He’s not a new signing’: David Beckham collabs with TikTok comedian Khaby Lame

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023


Football icon David Beckham surprised fans with his choice to collaborate with TikTok comedian Khaby Lame who’s famous for his videos where he silently mocks complicated “life hacks” videos.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Beckham shared photos of the two playing football in a stadium. In the first photo, Beckham can be seen laughing with the comedian and hugging him. The following snaps show the Inter Miami co-owner hitting the ball and Khaby playing the goal keeper.

“No… he’s not a new signing (laugh emoji) Great fun working with you @khaby00 Welcome to La Familia @intermiamicf,” Beckham quirkily captioned the post.

Following Beckham’s post, Khaby shared the video they’d been filming in the photos the footballer shared. In the hilarious clip, Khaby is seen doing his classic hand gestures as he stops Beckham from kicking the ball in to demonstrate how its done.

He captioned the hilarious clip: "Maybe I should change sport" #learfromkhaby #comic #comedy @davidbeckham @intermiamicf

As he kicks the ball, it flies high over the goal post, following which the embarrassed comedian takes off with wearing a neck pillow and carrying his suitcase. He even waves goodbye to a bewildered Beckham.

Recently, Beckham’s club signed soccer icon Lionel Messi, who was supported by big names like Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and LeBron James. Inter Miami is currently playing in Major League Soccer.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton and Prince William make sure their children stay humble at school

Kate Middleton and Prince William make sure their children stay humble at school
King Charles, William, Kate and Camilla called Kardashians with crowns

King Charles, William, Kate and Camilla called Kardashians with crowns
Amy Schumer calls Beyoncé ‘the greatest artist of our lifetime’ as she enjoys Boston show

Amy Schumer calls Beyoncé ‘the greatest artist of our lifetime’ as she enjoys Boston show
Nicolas Cage's unrecognizable transformation in 'Dream Scenario' revealed

Nicolas Cage's unrecognizable transformation in 'Dream Scenario' revealed
Noel Gallaher leaves firehouse celebration amidst encounter with nephew Lenon

Noel Gallaher leaves firehouse celebration amidst encounter with nephew Lenon
Kourtney Kardashian flaunts growing baby bump on lunch date with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts growing baby bump on lunch date with Travis Barker
50 Cent explains why it’s important for him to get into ‘performing shape’

50 Cent explains why it’s important for him to get into ‘performing shape’
Gal Gadot hints at ‘developing’ Wonder Woman 3

Gal Gadot hints at ‘developing’ Wonder Woman 3
Tom Cruise keen to pursue romantic relationship with Sofia Vergara: Deets inside

Tom Cruise keen to pursue romantic relationship with Sofia Vergara: Deets inside