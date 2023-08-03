 
Meghan Markle 'marriage is fine' as Prince Harry is still 'lost': Source

August 03, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not struggling in their marriage, says source.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are adamant on making their marriage work, especially Harry. 

A source tells OK!: “The Sussexes’ marriage is fine."

“The reports of a separation stemmed from Harry making a solo trip to Africa, but that’s a work trip. It’s not a sign of trouble in their marriage.

“Even if there were struggles, Harry would want to make it work," they added.

“He has invested so much time into their relationship and adores his family. Coming from a broken home himself, that’s extra motivation for him to keep his family together.”

Meanwhile, royal commentator Lara Asprey told OK! “They’ve both had this traumatic experience, which they don’t want to repeat for their own children’s sake.

She said: “There are signs that their paths are splitting. Harry’s got projects in Botswana and Meghan’s eyeing up her own career, pulling them in different directions.

“Time will tell. But I do think for now they’ll fight tooth and nail to stay together. They want their kids to have stability and not come from a broken home themselves.

“Harry always does whatever he can to keep his family safe, although unfortunately I think he’s the product of a bit too much therapy.

“There’s a lot of therapy talk coming from him but not much understanding of himself. I think he’s slightly lost," she concluded.

