Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to divorce rumours

By
Web Desk

|August 03, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to divorce rumours

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry put on a united front in a new video to seemingly quash divorce rumours.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in high spirits as they made their first public appearance together since the alleged car chase in New York after an awards ceremony in May.

The video, uploaded on the couple's Archewell Foundation's website, showed the Sussexes calling a handful of recipients of The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

The parents-of-two can be seen sitting outside in a garden area while congratulating excited and surprised young people.

The couple seemingly quashed the rumours of their alleged feud and split as they appeared together to share a big message about their kids.

"Thank you for doing everything that you do, our kids especially are incredibly grateful," The Duke told one participant, referring to the couple's children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

Per the Archewell website, The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund awarded 26 young people and organizations – "selected for their groundbreaking approach to changing the future of technology" – a total of $2 million to "support their efforts to build a more inclusive, equitable, and accountable online world."

Meghan and Harry rocked coordinating camel outfits in a new video shared on their Archewell website Wednesday, It comes amid rumours of trouble in the couple's relationship.

Though Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents appear to be on good terms, their relationship with Buckingham Palace and the royal family remains tense.

