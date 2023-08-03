China introduces strict rules to contain smartphone addiction among teens. Representational image from Unsplash

Amid mounting concerns over the escalating issue of technology addiction among teenagers, China has boldly implemented measures to address the problem head-on.

Taking a significant step forward, the country has imposed a strict two-hour daily limit on smartphone usage for this vulnerable demographic. This groundbreaking initiative aims to strike a balance between harnessing the benefits of technology and safeguarding the well-being of young minds. By curbing excessive screen time, China endeavors to foster a healthier and more mindful digital lifestyle among its youth population.

This stringent crackdown is considered one of the most extensive measures globally to create a safe and healthy internet environment for minors. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the country's top internet watchdog, said that the move is aimed at safeguarding young minds from the adverse effects of excessive screen time and fostering a better focus on their studies and well-being.

Experts are divided on the effectiveness of the new rules. While some applaud the initiative, believing it will encourage a more balanced lifestyle, others are skeptical about its efficacy. Xia Hailong, a lawyer at the Shanghai Shenlun law firm, expressed concerns about the potential consequences for internet companies. He said, "It will take a lot of effort and additional costs to properly implement these new regulatory requirements. And the risk of non-compliance will also be very high. So I believe that many internet companies may consider directly prohibiting minors from using their services."

The proposed reforms include a tiered system for different age groups. Those under the age of eight will be permitted a maximum of 40 minutes of usage a day, while 16 and 17-year-olds can use their devices for up to two hours. Children aged between eight to 16 will have their time limit capped at one hour. Additionally, providers of smart devices will be required to introduce "minor mode" programmes, restricting access to the internet from 10 pm to 6 am for users under 18.

Parents will play a significant role in enforcing the restrictions as they will have access to associated accounts, allowing them to review and prohibit specific apps their children install. The CAC also stressed the importance of creating special areas on application download platforms that exclusively offer content suitable for minors.

However, not everyone is convinced that these measures will solve the underlying issue. One user on China's version of Twitter, Weibo, said, "The rule will not solve the root problem ... kids always find a way to bypass these restrictions." Critics argue that focusing solely on time limits may not address the deeper challenges of internet addiction and myopia among young people.

Despite the debate, Chinese authorities seem determined to combat technology addiction among the youth. This latest move follows previous actions such as banning under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week and freezing approvals of new games for nine months.