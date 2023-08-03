 
Kate Middleton says 'I am definitely not strict'

By
Web Desk

August 03, 2023

Kate Middleton says I am definitely not strict

Kate Middleton has revealed true picture of herself and her husband Prince William in conversation with royal fans.

During garden party at Buckingham Palace in May, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with thousands of specially-invited guests.

Princess Kate, in chat with a 93-year-old guest Aldith Grandison and her daughter, Jay Cee La Bouche, revealed which parent is the “strict” one in their household.

"I’m terrible, I’m terrible at jokes," Kate said, laughing. She then revealed that her husband is "very good" at telling jokes and "if he was here" he would crack a pun.

The mother-of-three's mom's response prompted Grandison to label the royal as “the strict one” in the family, to which she jokingly replied: “I’m definitely not strict! How can you tell that? Surely not!”

“Every family is different. The pressures we face are all different, whilst raising the importance of early childhood,” she said back in February.

“This isn’t about putting extra pressure on families. It’s actually saying they need the support and help reprioritising family life, home life and all that it takes in raising children today because it is tough."

