Meghan Markle taking a new approach to stay away from royal drama

August 03, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan are in the middle of speculation relating to their royal rift which seems to be causing some trouble in their marriage.

However, insiders are suggesting the couple is not really concerning themselves with the royals as much as it is put out in the media.

According to a source cited by People Magazine, Meghan has taken a “much softer approach about Harry’s family” after she claimed that the Royals made her feel unwelcome and unsupported during her early days.

Prince Harry is currently estranged from his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, especially after he detailed his strained ties in his explosive memoir, Spare. The insider claimed that the Harry’s situation with father and brother is “still very difficult for him.”

On the matter, the insider added that while Meghan “used to be negative about it” she has now “kind of moved on.” However, she was “always supportive” of her husband.

The couple left the Royal Family in 2020 after they stepped down as senior working royals following their difficult circumstances with the family.

Of their new settled life in Montecito, California, the insider shared that Meghan “just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito” as they “have moved continents.”

Furthermore, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents and their kids are their world,” said the source.

The couple shares two children together, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

