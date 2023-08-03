 
Prince Harry to use ‘de facto mouthpiece’ for royal war?

By
Web Desk

|August 03, 2023

Meghan Markle is allegedly becoming a risk for the Royal Family, with many in a stronghold of fear.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Esler weighed in on the incoming danger that is slated to attack the Royal Family nearing the release date.

The conversation occurred in response to news of Omid Scobie’s upcoming book titled Endgame.

In response to this news, Ms Esler went as far as to say, “It’s at this point Queen Camilla should see if she can source some CBD gummies because her husband might be in need of a bit of relief given what could lie ahead.”

This is due to the fact that Ms Esler believes “Scobie is a staunch Sussex sympathiser who has become their de facto mouthpiece.”

For those unversed, Endgame is being promoted as “somewhat hysterically billed” as a book that intends on pulling “back the curtain on an institution in turmoil – exposing the infighting, family deterioration, and outdated practices threatening its very future.”

Given that “this is the monarchy’s endgame. Do they have what it takes to save it?” the blurb also admitted. 

