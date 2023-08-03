‘Single’ Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara unable to find suitable match for Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston and the newly-single Sofia Vergara have failed to find a suitable match for their friend Reese Witherspoon after her divorce from Jim Toth.

According to Closer Magazine, the Legally Blonde alum is determined to find her a new beau after her Toth sparked relationship rumours just four months after their split.

However, the Friends star and The Modern Family star, who recently parted ways from her husband Joe Manganiello, have so far achieved no luck in playing a matchmaker for Witherspoon.

The insider said the ladies were not successful in settling Witherspoon up with anyone as they “are in the same boat as her.”

“Reese isn’t the type to sit around feeling sorry for herself, but when she found out Jim was taking his new girlfriend on a romantic vacation, it triggered her,” the source said.

“It’s not that she wants him back – and part of her is happy for him – but she’s finding dating after divorce really challenging,” the insider added.

“She’s having the worst luck and where she’s been all business and no play for so long, she doesn’t really know how to find a man.”

The insider went on to add that balancing work as well as her kids has also been a reason which has caused hindrance in finding herself a partner post-divorce.

“Reese would love to have some romance in her life. But the reality is, she doesn’t really have the time to focus on it,” the source said.

“Between all the balls she has in the air for work and then keeping her family together and giving her three kids the TLC they need, there are hardly enough hours in the day.”