Meghan Markle adopts a key approach often used by Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is known for being a very involved mother since multiple reports have suggested the Princess of Wales makes sure to pick and drop her three children at school.

Now, it seems that Meghan Markle also agrees with a similar approach with her own kids.

In a new report published by People Magazine, a longtime Montecito resident revealed that, Meghan is the mom who makes sure to pick up her son, Archie, who attends school.

Meghan shares two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, with her husband, Prince Harry.

The resident added that there is ‘no pretence’ with the former Suits actress and that she ‘talks to everyone.’

Furthermore, a Montecito Journal columnist and local resident Richard Mineards, shared that Harry and Meghan are “making a life” in the city.

Elsewhere in the report, the outlet cited an insider saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito” and are not concerning themselves with any other drama, whether it’s their royal rift or rumours of their split.

The insider shared that the couple’s “goal” is for their children to “have a normal life as much as possible.”



The source was also cited to reveal that the pair is “very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents. Their kids are their world.”

Of their parenting style, the source shared that Harry and Meghan have a “play-based” approach. “They have several play areas, including a climbing gym on their property.”