Harry and Meghan’s ‘highly sympathetic stories’ a bid to steer away bad press

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to take up a new strategy to refute all rumours that have been swirling surrounding their marriage, career and their ties with the royals.

Following the weeks of the growing pressure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a joint video shared on Archewell Foundation website in which they called award winners from the Youth Power Fund advisory committee to personally congratulate them.

The video has been dubbed as a “comeback or a do-over or a reset or a fightback.”

Analysing the video by Harry and Meghan, royal commentator, Daniela Elser stated that all about the video was “as transparent as a vigorously cleaned Kensington Palace window.”

In her comment piece for News.com.au, Elser pointed out that the day the video came out, a cover Story on People Magazine which alluded that the couple is planting “highly sympathetic stories” about themselves.

Elser also opined that this is also a way to make people forget about the now infamous comment made by Spotify executive about the couple being “f**king grifters” soon after following the collapse of their podcast deal with the audio streaming giant.

The new video, in which they seemed jovial and coordinating matching outfits, had also come amid claims that the couple was taking time apart from each other in a trial separation.

The royal expert pointed out that following the negative publicity that couple has received in the past month, the stories that are now emerging “detail a life so idyllic and a couple so effortlessly charming and happy it’s a surprise people don’t need sunglasses to be in the same room as them.”