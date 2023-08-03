Lizzo dismisses ‘outrageous’ sexual harassment allegations, feels hurt

Lizzo has recently dismissed “outrageous” sexual harassment and bullying allegations against her by former dancers in a lawsuit.

Taking to Instagram, the Grrl hit-maker issued a statement, writing, “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised.”

The musician also hit out at “sensationalised stories” from former employees, which she described as “unbelievable” and “outrageous”.

“Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” said the 35-year-old.

The songstress remarked, “These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

It is pertinent to mention that Lizzo has reportedly been sued by three of her former backing dancers for alleged sexual harassment, fostering a hostile work environment and discrimination.



The Good as Hell crooner pointed out, “Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make any feel uncomfortable.”

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” stated the songstress.

Lizzo added that she would never “criticise” or “terminate” an employee because of their “weight”.

“I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time,” concluded the singer.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has disabled the comment section after receiving negative initial reactions from the followers.