Florence Pugh top choice for Netflix biopic on Kerry Katona

Kerry Katona, the well-known TV personality, has recently disclosed that Netflix is developing a biopic based on her eventful life, adapted from her memoir "Whole Again – Love, Life and Me."

In a recent interview on The Matt Haycox Show, Katona expressed her excitement about the project and hinted at her preference for the actress she'd like to see portray her on the big screen.

With a life marked by numerous highs and lows, including three marriages, two divorces, and the tragic loss of her husband, Katona's journey has been nothing short of captivating.

She has experienced both immense success, achieving millionaire status multiple times, and financial difficulties, having faced bankruptcy on two occasions. Given the compelling nature of her story, it comes as no surprise that Netflix is eager to bring it to life through a biopic.

During the interview, Katona revealed her admiration for Florence Pugh, celebrated for her roles in "Little Women" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." Katona believes that Pugh's physical resemblance and acting talent make her an ideal choice to portray her on the silver screen.

While specific details about the biopic are still under wraps, Katona urged her fans to stay tuned for updates on the exciting project. She expressed her enthusiasm for the adaptation, particularly the involvement of two talented screenwriters tasked with bringing her memoir to life on the big screen. Reflecting on the extraordinary events in her life, Katona humorously mentioned that her story is so extraordinary that even the renowned director Steven Spielberg couldn't have crafted it better.

Although Florence Pugh's busy schedule, including upcoming projects with Marvel, may pose some scheduling challenges, the possibility of her playing Kerry Katona has already ignited excitement among fans and entertainment enthusiasts alike.