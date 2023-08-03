Kate Middleton's viral TikTok video raises eyebrows

A viral TikTok video of Kate Middleton raised some eyebrows in the UK, with King Charles and Queen Camilla's supporters questioning whether the Kensington Palace communications team was behind it.



The Prince and Princess of Wales have been accused of making every royal event about themselves in an attempt to upstage the king and his wife.



The viral video has marked her progress from a young schoolgirl to one of the world’s most famous faces, claiming Kate was bullied during her younger years.'..

The clip posted by TikTok fan account princessofwales_royalty, shows pictures of a young Kate in her school years in year group and sports team photos.

The video compares the future Queen to how she looks now, with a montage of images from royal events across the years.

Royal fans have swooned over the video, which has been viewed more than 500,000 times since it was posted on Sunday, July 30.

One viewer praised Kate, commenting: “Love how she just adapted so well to the royal life and still stays humble.”