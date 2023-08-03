Dua Lipa ignores Prince William and Kate Middleton

Dua Lipa has shown no interest in the lives of the members of the British royal family who continue to make news due to controversies.

The British singer has amassed more than 88 million followers on Instagram within a few years after joining the Facebook-owned application.

Unlike other celebrities who have millions of followers on the app and follow back only a handful of people, the Levitating singer has turned out to be quite generous.

The British diva is following more than 1,000 people.

Surprisingly, Dua Lipa is following no member of the British royal family, not even popular royals Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are often seen with celebrities as part of their royal engagements.

The singer is either trying to maintain her neutrality in the ongoing feud between the royal family and Prince Harry or she has no interest in the lives of the royals.



The Prince and Princess of Wales famously rubbed shoulders with Tom Cruise at the Top Gun: Maverick London premiere last year.

