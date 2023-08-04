King Charles, royal family to help Prince Harry thwart Meghan Markle's big plan

King Charles III has dark plan to keep Harry's children away from Meghan Markle as the Duchess allegedly would ask the Duke for the huge figure of 80 million dollars for child support.

The separation of Harry and Meghan, according to some, seems to be a fact very soon, but while that happens at Buckingham Palace, King Charles already has a plan for the Duchess not to be near their children.



If Meghan and Harry's separation happens, the 74-year-old monarch would have the ideal plan to separate the former Suits start from his grandchildren.

According to several media outlets in Britain and around the world, rumour has it that Meghan could ask Harry for the huge figure of 80 million dollars for child support.



And this rumour has reached the royal family, and Buckingham Palace is willing to help Harry to thwart the plans of Meghan. And that is why there is already talk of King Charles III's plan to take her away from her children.

King Charles' plan, according to the local press, is to take custody of his children away from Meghan so that she cannot see them, and it is striking, as the British monarch wants his grandchildren to stay out of the royal lineage, but also out of the Hollywood spotlight, something that sounds almost impossible with their mother..