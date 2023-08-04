Lady Gaga dons all-black to remember Tony Bennett on Insta

Lady Gaga was heartbroken by his dear friend Tony Bennett's demise in late July

Lady Gaga missed her late old friend Tony Bennett on his 97th birthday as she penned an emotional tribute on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Tony. August 3 is Tony Bennett Day. A day for smiling. But I'll be celebrating you a lot more than once a year," the Shallow crooner wrote while sharing a set of three pictures in which she sported complete black from dress to sunglasses.

"I'll celebrate you every time I'm on stage singing jazz music, every time I'm with your family, every time I walk down the streets of New York I'll look around and remember all you did for this city and the whole world," she added.



Earlier, the 37-year-old could not control her emotions, shared another lengthy moving tribute on Instagram to honour the late jazz legend.

"I will miss my friend forever," the Academy winner expressed her love for the veteran singer, adding a picture of the duo hugging in a dressing room.



"I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together," the pop star added.

"With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power," adding,. "We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasn't an act. Our relationship was very real."

She continued, "Bennett "showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight."

Gaga and Bennett tracked their friendship to over a decade when the pair met at her Robin Hood Foundation charity gala performance in 2011.

Bennett breathed his last on July 21 at 96.