Khloe Kardashian snubs Tristan Thompson as she poses with her kids in sweet family photo

Khloe Kardashian treated her fans with a glimpse at her sweet family all dressed up in white while leaving out her ex-partner and father of her kids, Tristan Thompson.

The Good American co-founder dropped jaws in a white summer dress as she posed with her children, daughter True and son Tatum, at his first birthday bash in her backyard.

Beaming with happiness, the reality TV star could be seen playing with her kids while her family is in the background enjoying the birthday party.

Khloe had her blonde hair down with her plunging dress and accessorized her look with some matching jewelry, stylish black shades and white high heels.



Giving a splash of colour to her outfit, The Kardashians star opted for red long nails and went for rose-toned makeup for the occasion.

Meanwhile, True was dressed in a cute white dressed whereas little Tatum donned white shirt with beige shorts in accordance with the theme.

Their father and Khloe’s ex, who cheated on her multiple times with other women, was seen in one of the snaps, posing alongside his former partner, her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker.

Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West were also seen in some of the pictures posted on Khloe’s Instagram account.

This comes after Khloe revealed that she asked Tristan and his brother Amari to move in with her after sudden death of their mother, Andrea Thompson, insisting that they are not back together romantically.

