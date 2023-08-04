 
Meghan Markle opens up about future of Archie, Lilibet amid divorce rumours with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has made a major announcement about the future of her kids Archie and Lilibet amid divorce rumours with husband Prince Harry.

The California-based royals shared a video and talked about their children ahead of Meghan Markle’s 42nd birthday.

They posted the video on their Archewell foundation website with a sweet message as their foundation joined the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund advisory committee to launch a $2 million grant for 26 youth-led initiatives advocating for a more equitable and accountable technology ecosystem.

Meghan and Harry announced: “The cohort will work on a range of innovative projects, including responsible use of artificial intelligence; improving education access; leveraging platforms to address social and environmental challenges; and promoting the safety and well-being of online communities.”

In the video, Prince Harry says, “Thank you for doing everything that you do, our kids are especially grateful … They just don’t know it yet.”

Over this, Meghan Markle says, “But they will!.”

According to Meghan and Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie, the special video was recorded at the couple’s Montecito, California, home last month.

