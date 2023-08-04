Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally react to divorce rumours personally

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally reacted to rumours personally that their marriage is on the rocks.



The California-based royals responded to the critics with their latest move on the eve of Meghan Markle’s 42nd birthday on Thursday.

According to a report by Daily Mail, per People magazine, Meghan and Harry stepped out for dinner date night at Montecito Hot Spot ahead of the Duchess' birthday to reject their rift and split speculations.

They were accompanied by their friend and Hollywood star Matt Cohen.

The source told People over Meghan and Harry’s outing together, “From what I gathered, they enjoyed their food and had a nice time."

The royal couple looked unbothered during their dinner despite a series of setbacks and divorce rumours in the last couple of months.

Earlier, they also shared a joint video message to dismiss rift rumours.

Last month, rumours were rife that Meghan and Harry were “taking time apart” following their drama with the royal family.

However, sources and close friends had rejected the rumours.