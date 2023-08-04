Lizzo's a ‘bully’ for allowing s ‘horrible environment’: ‘She allowed this'

After the three backup dancers made their tiff with Lizzo known, there have been even more people who are interested in coming forward, because they believe ‘this is who she is’ behind closed doors.

These revelations into the potential new witnesses have been shared by the attorney currently representing the original three.

Ron Zambrano, the attorney in question claims, Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) commented on her dancers weigh on accusation and even ‘forced’ them to touch a nude performer.

He broke the news to Newsnation and began by admitting, “Now that this is out, the cat is out of the bag, people are coming forward and going ‘you know what, I went through that’.”

“There is people calling my office going ‘you know what, behind close doors this is how Lizzo is’.”

For those unversed, the original plaintiffs in question are named Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.

However, television journalist Chris Cuomo isn’t a firm believer of the accusers, and recently refuted everything via a TMZ video where one of the dancers could be seen praising Lizzo for her attitude.

This tape was made for season 2 auditions for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

In the video the dancer Arianna Davis said, “I look up to her so much. I just want to follow in her footsteps.”

However, her attorney hit back against this and clarified in his interview with the outlet, “'That was done before most of the allegations in the complaint. That was an audition tape to get on the second season of the show on Amazon." So "nothing happened that was in the complaint before that video was done.”

He even went on to clarify that Lizzo’s name in the suit isn’t for clout but because “Lizzo is one of the people who absolutely fostered this sexual harassment environment. “

“She allowed this environment to exist. Her statement today talks about her being a very sexual person, basically saying if you want to be around me you have to deal with it.”

“But you are not supposed to deal with it in a workplace, and that is the problem,” he also went on to add before signing off from the converastion entirely.