King Charles, Royal family snub Meghan Markle, Prince Harry yet again

|August 04, 2023

Britain’s royal family has snubbed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they are reportedly not invited to mark late Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary at Balmoral.

According to a report by Daily Mail, per The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not attend the Royal Family's commemorations at Balmoral to mark a year since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The insider told the publication, "There hasn't been any outreach to them."

The Sun, citing the source, further said, “If they are not included in any of those plans they will find a way to mark the significance in their own way.”

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals are expected to mark the poignant one-year anniversary on September 8 at the Scottish estate.

Over relations between the California-based couple and the royal family, the source said, “You can read the room on that as to where things are [between them].”

Meanwhile, it is reported Meghan and Harry would be in Germany the day after the commemoration, where they are due to kick off the Invictus Games.

