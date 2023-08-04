Courteney Cox hots star-studded home goods launch party

Courteney Cox, the renowned actress, recently celebrated the launch of her new line of home goods products, and she was delighted to have the support of her celebrity friends at the launch party.

The brand, named Homecourt, is now offering the exquisite Mandarin Basile collection of fragrance items, which includes a beautifully scented candle and a variety of soap options.

Among the star-studded gathering at the dinner table were Courteney's longtime friend and fellow television star, Jennifer Aniston, with whom she rose to global fame on the iconic show Friends.

During the joyous festivities, Courteney, who is 59 years old, took the opportunity to capture a memorable selfie, surrounded by her fellow television stars Sarah Paulson and Molly Shannon.



The guest list at the event also included notable personalities like Jennifer Meyer, the daughter of the late showbiz mogul Ron Meyer and the former spouse of Tobey Maguire.

Among the other esteemed attendees were Vanity Fair alum Krista Smith, PR executive Ali Taekman, Amanda Anka (the daughter of Paul Anka and married to Jason Bateman), event planner Jo Gartin, Homecourt's CEO and co-founder Sarah Jahnke, as well as Love Island star Arielle Vandenberg.

Courteney, who launched Homecourt the previous year, enthusiastically took to Instagram the week before the party to promote her Mandarin Basile collection.

She described the fragrance as "fresh and light with notes of sparkling mandarin, fresh basil leaves, fig and spiced ginger," expressing her hope that everyone would love it.

