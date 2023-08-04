Britney Spears says she is "Not Barbie," as she fearlessly dances barefoot

Pop icon Britney Spears took to her Twitter account to share an eye-catching video of herself dancing in her underwear.

In the video's caption, the 41-year-old star humorously referenced Barbie's disapproval of dancing without shoes, but asserted her own unique identity as "Maria River Red."

She captioned the post, "Barbie would say 'horrific' to no shoes but I'm not Barbie... I'm Maria River Red."

Interestingly, Britney had previously mentioned that she had stopped dancing barefoot due to an injury where she cut her foot on glass. However, she has now decided to take the risk once more, forgoing the black pointed boots she had worn in her last video.

In addition to her quirky dance video, there have been recent changes in Britney's online presence. In July, she surprised her followers by changing her name on Instagram to "Maria River Red."

Before that, seven months ago, she had made another post on Instagram mentioning her name change to "River Red." The reason behind these name changes and their significance remain unknown.

In the latest video, Britney was seen sporting red thong bottoms with a sheer bra layered over another bra, and she rocked touseled tresses while gracefully dancing to Chris Isaak's "Blue Spanish Sky."

Notably, this video was filmed on the same day as her previous clip, which she had shared on Tuesday, where she danced to the song "S.O.S." by Indila.