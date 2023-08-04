Gerard Pique brings new lover home he once shared with Shakira

Gerard Pique sent a very clear message to his ex-girlfriend Shakira that he has moved on from her by bringing his new lover Clara Chia Marti home he once shared with the singer.

The former Barcelona star’s latest move indicates that he is indeed serious with the 24-year-old PR student and wants to build a home with her.

As per a report published by The Sun, the athlete brought Clara in the house where the Waka Waka singer lived when she first moved to Barcelona with him.

Citing El Programa de Ana Rosa, the publication revealed that it is not going to be a permanent residence for the couple as they will be shifting to a mansion soon.

A journalist Pepe del Real claimed, “Shakira lived in that house in 2012 when she arrived in Barcelona. What's more, the images of Shakira leaving the hospital, of her pregnant and arriving at the house were in that house, which is in the town of Cambrils.”

“It's quite secure, it's not next to the sea but it does have a lot of privacy,” he added of Shakira and Gerard’s former residence.

“It is an old Piqué house, I imagine that he would have rented it or used it on a weekend. It is not a new love nest, it is a house that they are going to use to go live or settle for summer with Clara Chía.”

Shakira and Gerard announced their separation last year without disclosing the reason behind their split with some speculating that the footballer cheated on the singer with Clara.

Soon after their breakup, Gerard made a loved-up public appearance with Clara, seemingly confirming infidelity rumours.