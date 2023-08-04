Billie Eilish debuts flaming red hair – see the look!

Billie Eilish has a bold new look to surprise fans with

Billie Eilish has surprised fans yet again with an edgy new look. The What Was I Made For? singer revealed flame red roots with her jet black hair on Thursday,

“Remember me?” she captioned the image. In the photo shared to Instagram, Eilish, 21, can be seen tilting her head forward to reveal her new red roots while her hair was tied back in two boho buns.

She showcased her fashion sense with a Chicago Bulls NBA jersey in black, white, and red, which perfectly complemented her red hair. The jersey had striking red piping, and she added a touch of edgy glamour to her outfit with layers of silver chains. To complete the look, she wore sunglasses with orange-red lenses that added to the bold style.

Although she shared a glimpse of her outfit on Instagram, those who attended Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago had the opportunity to see her full ensemble, including her red-bottomed sneakers, as she performed on Thursday.

Experimenting with color is not new for the fashionable singer, who frequently changes her hairstyles. In the past, she has dyed the top of her black hair bright green and has tried out blue, black, and blonde hair.

Most recently, Eilish adopted a retro blonde hairstyle reminiscent of a Barbie doll for her music video for the song What Was I Made For? which was featured in a Barbie film. She revealed her 1960s-style ponytail in an Instagram announcement about the self-produced video in July.

The Bellyache vocalist embraced the throwback era by wearing a buttoned-up yellow dress and matching earrings.