Meghan and Harry's birthday pictures more evidence of distance?

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen in good spirits, smiling and laughing as they enjoyed a date night out in Montecito, the couple's critics the couple's pictures are more evidence of distance between them.

Some of them went on to claim that Meghan called paps to photograph her with Harry sans PDA as part of her aggressive PR campaign. 

The couple went out to celebrate the 42 birthday of Meghan Markle.  a day after the couple made their first public appearance together in months.

Harry and Meghan were pictured leaving the trendy Italian restaurant Tre Lune, a favourite among A listers including Kourtney Kardashian and Ellen DeGeneres.

 it was the first time the couple have been seen in public together amid mounting speculation about their future in Hollywood and rumoured strains behind the scenes.

 It has also been reported that Meghan and Harry have been snubbed by the royal family for events marking the first death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen died at the age of 95 in September last year.

