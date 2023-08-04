Meghan Markle’s political ambition laid bare

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is considering her next role in US politics and not in the Hollywood, royal expert Nick Bullen believes.



The co-founder of True Royalty TV told Fox News Digital that Meghan Markle was writing to people to try and secure political positions.

Bullen said, “I’ve heard from some very reliable sources that she is writing to people to try and secure political positions."

"I think that is absolutely an ambition for her.”

About Meghan and Harry’s joint ventures, he believes they would be working more separately in future.

The royal expert says, “And I think you’ll see [Meghan and Harry] working much more separately because brand Sussex is definitely on the wane.”

“Now, I think you’ll see them concentrating on their individual brands to try and reclaim some of the ground."

Bullen's remarks come days after Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens called on Meghan to enter politics, saying she would appeal to voters.

Earlier, Meghan and Harry’s friend and author Omid Scobie had claimed she "has her eyes set on the US presidency."