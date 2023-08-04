 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle’s political ambition laid bare

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

Meghan Markle’s political ambition laid bare
Meghan Markle’s political ambition laid bare

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is considering her next role in US politics and not in the Hollywood, royal expert Nick Bullen believes.

The co-founder of True Royalty TV told Fox News Digital that Meghan Markle was writing to people to try and secure political positions.

Bullen said, “I’ve heard from some very reliable sources that she is writing to people to try and secure political positions."

"I think that is absolutely an ambition for her.”

About Meghan and Harry’s joint ventures, he believes they would be working more separately in future.

The royal expert says, “And I think you’ll see [Meghan and Harry] working much more separately because brand Sussex is definitely on the wane.”

“Now, I think you’ll see them concentrating on their individual brands to try and reclaim some of the ground."

Bullen's remarks come days after Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens called on Meghan to enter politics, saying she would appeal to voters.

Earlier, Meghan and Harry’s friend and author Omid Scobie had claimed she "has her eyes set on the US presidency."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan and Harry's birthday pictures more evidence of distance?

Meghan and Harry's birthday pictures more evidence of distance?

Billie Eilish debuts flaming red hair – see the look!

Billie Eilish debuts flaming red hair – see the look!
BTS Jungkook breaks silence on solo debut without RM, Suga: ‘It’s burdening'

BTS Jungkook breaks silence on solo debut without RM, Suga: ‘It’s burdening'

Mia Khalifa ripped for giving marriage advice while comparing herself to Tom Brady

Mia Khalifa ripped for giving marriage advice while comparing herself to Tom Brady

Meghan Markle finally ends feud with royal family? video

Meghan Markle finally ends feud with royal family?
Will Smith recalls terrifying ‘Emancipation’ moment that ‘Introduced’ him to God

Will Smith recalls terrifying ‘Emancipation’ moment that ‘Introduced’ him to God
Emily Blunt yearning to pair up with Tom Cruise for ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ sequel

Emily Blunt yearning to pair up with Tom Cruise for ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ sequel

Gerard Pique brings new lover home he once shared with Shakira

Gerard Pique brings new lover home he once shared with Shakira

Sarah Ferguson reveals sweet nickname of Princess Eugenie’s second son

Sarah Ferguson reveals sweet nickname of Princess Eugenie’s second son