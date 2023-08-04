 
Prince Harry is ‘fanning a dangerous flame’ to avoid ‘impending divorce’

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

Prince Harry has just been called out over his desire to ‘fan a dangerous and mysterious’ flame to squash rumors of an impending divorce.

Insights into this ‘carousel of caressing’ have been shared by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She weighed in on the issues that seemingly circulate around the duo, in one of her pieces for the Daily Mail.

She started the converastion off by asking, “Can all be well down in the fragrant dell of Montecito? I wonder.”

After all, today marks the day that “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first public appearance together in months.”

“No doubt hoping to silence increasing speculation about the state of their marriage, their future together and their mutual career as saviours of the world — or whatever it is that they do out there in their fantasyland of compassion and creative activations.”

In regards to her thoughts about the video in general, Ms Moir said, “The couple were filmed sitting together on a love seat in the sun-dappled garden of their Californian home as they made congratulatory phone calls to the winners of a grant for young entrepreneurs developing 'responsible technology'.”

“If this show of togetherness was supposed to quash rumours, it had the opposite effect on me,” she also went as far as to add before concluding.

