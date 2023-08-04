 
Will Idris Elba return for season two of 'Hijack'? Producer hints at possibilities

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

Will Idris Elba return for season two of 'Hijack'?

Hijack executive producer Hakan Kousetta recently unveiled whether Idris Elba, who portrays Nelson on the show will return for a second season or not, and he also discussed the fan's reactions to the nerve-wracking season finale released on August 4 on Apple TV.

Kousetta expressed his excitement over the astonishing response from the fans to the series. He said that the weekly release strategy of Apple is brilliant, and it's hard to express the delight it brings when a show resonates with the audience on a wide scale.

In an interview with Variety, Kousetta unveiled that they paid a lot of attention to the concept of making the show for a global audience, adding that they had a multicultural cast on the show. He added that the team paid a lot of attention to detail.

'Hijack' official trailer 

Talking about every episode of the show ending in a cliffhanger, the producer said, "Nothing was accidental on the show. The idea was to maintain a propulsiveness to the show."

Answering the much-anticipated question of whether the audience will see Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) in the second season of the show. Hakan replied, "Oh, gosh, I wish I could tell you that. I hope so but we'll have to see."

Earlier, Idris Elba in an interview with Variety, expressed, "I am never gonna say no." 

