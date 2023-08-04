 
Prince William receives exciting news on Meghan Markle's 42nd birthday

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

Prince of Wales, Prince William has received an exciting news on the day his sister-in-law Meghan Markle is celebrating her 42nd birthday on Friday.

The team RHINO MAN, a feature-length documentary about the courageous field rangers who risk their lives every day to protect South Africa's rhinos from being poached to extinction, shared the exciting news on Twitter.

They tweeted, “The Rhino Man team is excited to announce that we are a finalist in the Jackson Wild Media Awards!!! We couldn't have done it without all of your support over the years!”

Reacting to it, Prince William, who is the President of United for Wildlife, said, “Congratulations to the RHINO MAN team! Such an important story being told, great to see it being recognised.”

The United for Wildlife is Prince William’s initiative to fight the illegal wildlife trade.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is celebrating her 42nd birthday today in California with husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet.

