Taylor Swift leaves fans at home ‘crying’ as she drops TWO new songs during LA show

Taylor Swift has been surprising fans at her shows with new songs throughout her Eras Tour shows

Taylor Swift wowed the crowd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday night, as she kicked off the LA leg of her Eras Tour.

The 33-year-old singer has been thrilling fans across the United States since March, and is set to wrap up her first Stateside leg with six nights in Hollywood.

With cameras spotted recording the show, many speculated that the concert was being filmed for an upcoming documentary.

The 70,000 fans in attendance weren't disappointed by Taylor's stellar show, which featured a whopping 45 tracks from her extensive catalogue, as well as surprise songs.

Fans were swept into a frenzy when Taylor revealed the two surprise tracks on the evening's setlist - I Can See You and Maroon.

Fans at home gushed over their favorite songs while simultaneously “crying” over the missed chance to see Taylor perform them live.

One fan gushed, “I can see me crying in my room watching this,”

Another fan expressed how they were sad to miss their favorite songs, “I'm so sick. This is my song... they won.”

A third emotional fan wrote: “I can see me walking into my grave”

Among the celebrities who graced the show were, Sofia Carson, Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, actress Brie Larson and model Karlie Kloss.

I Can See You featured on Taylor's 2010 album Speak Now, as well as the new version she released last month, while Maroon appears on her most recent album Midnights.