 
menu menu menu

Prince William leaves people of Scotland disappointed

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

Prince William leaves people of Scotland disappointed

Prince William has been criticised for having seven Scottish titles with zero commitment,

The Prince of Wales has also been slammed for not upholding the cultural and traditional values of where he represents by refusing to wear a kilt.

The elder son of King Charles is the Lord of the Isles and holds at least 7 Scottish titles.

Duke of Rothesay

Earl of Carrick

Earl of Strathearn

Baron of Renfrew

The Lord of the Isles

Prince of Scotland

Great Steward of Scotland

The prince, who will be the King of Scots, has been advised to represent them.

Prince William has been unwilling to show his legs by following a royal tradition in Scotland.

Men in the Royal Family typically wear kilts when they are in Scotland marking a centuries-old tradition.

Prince William and Prince Harry have never been seen wearing kilts since they entered adulthood. 


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ‘tense’ relationship with Meghan Markle is on full display video

Prince Harry’s ‘tense’ relationship with Meghan Markle is on full display
Prince William and Kate left embarrassed after team's blunder

Prince William and Kate left embarrassed after team's blunder

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi finally spill the beans on their intimate L.A wedding

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi finally spill the beans on their intimate L.A wedding

Zachary Levi voices frustration over SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions on actors

Zachary Levi voices frustration over SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions on actors
Shenae Grimes-Beech talks about Meghan Markle's '90210' cameo

Shenae Grimes-Beech talks about Meghan Markle's '90210' cameo
Prince Harry making world ‘fear the worst’: ‘Meghan’s no walk in the park' video

Prince Harry making world ‘fear the worst’: ‘Meghan’s no walk in the park'
Dua Lipa shares sneak peek into making of ‘Barbie’ hit ‘Dance The Night’

Dua Lipa shares sneak peek into making of ‘Barbie’ hit ‘Dance The Night’

Billie Eilish honours late actor Angus Cloud with emotional tribute at Lollapalooza

Billie Eilish honours late actor Angus Cloud with emotional tribute at Lollapalooza
Natalie Portman talks about owning a sports team

Natalie Portman talks about owning a sports team