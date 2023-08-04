Prince William leaves people of Scotland disappointed

Prince William has been criticised for having seven Scottish titles with zero commitment,

The Prince of Wales has also been slammed for not upholding the cultural and traditional values of where he represents by refusing to wear a kilt.

The elder son of King Charles is the Lord of the Isles and holds at least 7 Scottish titles.

Duke of Rothesay



Earl of Carrick

Earl of Strathearn

Baron of Renfrew

The Lord of the Isles

Prince of Scotland

Great Steward of Scotland

The prince, who will be the King of Scots, has been advised to represent them.

Prince William has been unwilling to show his legs by following a royal tradition in Scotland.



Men in the Royal Family typically wear kilts when they are in Scotland marking a centuries-old tradition.



Prince William and Prince Harry have never been seen wearing kilts since they entered adulthood.





