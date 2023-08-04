 
Zachary Levi clarifies comments regarding SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions

Zachary Levi, who recently came under fire due to his comments about SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions being dumb, has now defended himself declaring that his comments were taken out of context.

The actor said, "It has come to my attention that an offhand remark I made in jest last weekend is being taken out of context."

The Shazam star released a statement on Friday in his defence which read, "Let me be very clear. I fully support my union, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), and the strike."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zachary lamented the exploitative system that artists are subject to work in.

He added that the strike was necessary for the protection of the rights of artists, writers and all those working in production who make the industry move."

He also appreciated the role of fans, saying that their business exists and succeeds because of the fans, adding, "I think it’s imperative we appreciate them for their support of our careers.”

Zachary recently came under severe criticism from fans because of his remarks calling the SAG-AFTRA restrictions that barred actors from mentioning their previous projects as dumb.

Zachary has been very vocal about the strike value. In an Instagram post in July, the actor lamented that the studio executives do not care about human life, they don’t care about, really, life in general. They care about profits.

