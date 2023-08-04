 
menu menu menu

Tickets go on sale for Lady Gaga shows

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

Tickets go on sale for Lady Gaga shows

Lady Gaga recently announced her return to Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas for her iconic show, Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano.

According to the singer, the show will kick back up again on Aug. 31 and she will perform 12 shows total before wrapping on Oct. 5.

The general sale began on Friday at 7 a.m. ET at T GagaVegas.com.

Tickets go on sale for Lady Gaga shows

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in the upcoming motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller "Joker" by posting a musical teaser on Twitter recently.

The musical clip depicts silhouettes dancing together to the tune of the song "Cheek to Cheek", originally written by Irving Berlin in 1935 for the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movie Top Hat, with the names Phoenix and Gaga flashing on the screen

More From Entertainment:

Zachary Levi clarifies comments regarding SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions

Zachary Levi clarifies comments regarding SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions
Breaking Bad’s Hector Salamanca – Mark Margolis passes away at 83

Breaking Bad’s Hector Salamanca – Mark Margolis passes away at 83
Rita Wilson celebrates son Chet Hanks' birthday with touching Instagram post

Rita Wilson celebrates son Chet Hanks' birthday with touching Instagram post
Victoria and David Beckham seen relaxing on yacht with friends after Inter Miami matches

Victoria and David Beckham seen relaxing on yacht with friends after Inter Miami matches
Prince William leaves people of Scotland disappointed

Prince William leaves people of Scotland disappointed

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton flaunts impressive weight loss

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton flaunts impressive weight loss
Prince Harry’s ‘tense’ relationship with Meghan Markle is on full display video

Prince Harry’s ‘tense’ relationship with Meghan Markle is on full display
Prince William and Kate left embarrassed after team's blunder

Prince William and Kate left embarrassed after team's blunder

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi finally spill the beans on their intimate L.A wedding

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi finally spill the beans on their intimate L.A wedding