Tickets go on sale for Lady Gaga shows

Lady Gaga recently announced her return to Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas for her iconic show, Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano.

According to the singer, the show will kick back up again on Aug. 31 and she will perform 12 shows total before wrapping on Oct. 5.

The general sale began on Friday at 7 a.m. ET at T GagaVegas.com.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in the upcoming motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller "Joker" by posting a musical teaser on Twitter recently.



The musical clip depicts silhouettes dancing together to the tune of the song "Cheek to Cheek", originally written by Irving Berlin in 1935 for the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movie Top Hat, with the names Phoenix and Gaga flashing on the screen

