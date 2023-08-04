Meghan Markle watches 'Barbie' as Harry stays at home

Meghan Markle watched "Barbie" without her husband Prince Harry ahead of her 42nd birthday.

Page Six reported that the Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by her friend Portia De Rossi and a couple of other girlfriends.

According to the publication, Meghan and her friends watched the Margot Robbie starrer film at a Santa Barbara theater earlier this week.

It said Meghan's husband Prince Harry stayed home when the Duchess went out with her pal.

Later, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly joined friends at the posh San Ysidro Ranch hotel in Santa Barbara Monday night.

Page Six reported that the former US actor also posed for photos and made videos with a bachelorette group that was celebrating at the hotel.

Citing one onlooker, the publication reported that Meghan went over to wish the bride.