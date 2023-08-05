Madonna enthals fans with Celebration tour update post health scare

Madonna enthralled her fans with new update about her postponed Celebration tour, revealing that new schedule would be released soon.

The Material Girl hitmaker was forced to postpone her tour after she was admitted in ICU post suffering a deadly bacterial infection.

Taking to Instagram, the Queen of Pop penned, "Thank you again for your incredible Support and Patience over these past few weeks."

"I'm happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days! See You Soon for a well-deserved Celebration!" she added.

In June, the singer scared her fans after it was revealed that she was taken to a hospital after she was found unresponsive at her home.

After taking some days to heal, Madonna updated her fans about her health and announced that that the North American leg of the tour would be postponed.

At the time, she penned on social media, "Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love."

"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” Madonna added. "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"

"The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."