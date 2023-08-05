Beyoncé’s team get ‘handsy’ on stage: ‘Someone’s losing a job!’

Singer-songwriter Beyoncé has just sparked widespread debate on the internet after a seemingly ‘handsy’ display between her and her crew members was caught on camera.

In the grainy video from TikTok, it appears a crew member has his hands close to her backside while the singer climbs down from the stage, in Boston.

The two crew members around both sides of Beyoncé include a man in a black suit and another in grey.

At the time she crouched down near the stairs, handed her microphone to the team and began descending down into the crowd.

Once she started making her way down, fans began to notice a wandering hand ‘dangerously close’ to the singer’s behind.

But insights by the Daily Mail report the man in grey ‘barely touched’ her at the time, and only intended to keep an eye out for safety hazards in case the singer were to slip or fall.

Fans present at the event however claim the opposite, in the video a man can be heard shouting "she’s mad", although it isn’t sure whether he was referring to the contact between the two.

What stirred the pot even more, was when Beyoncé’s bodyguard appeared visibly angry at the man in grey.

All of this occurred right after she seemingly avoided Lizzo’s name in her Break My Soul remix.