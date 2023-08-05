 
Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter's win while Kanye West enjoys romantic getaway

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

Kim Kardashian looked joyful as she celebrated her daughter North West's basketball victory, while Kanye West, her ex-husband, was seen enjoying a vacation with his new spouse, Bianca Censori.

The 42-year-old SKIMS founder treated her eldest daughter and her teammates to a dinner at Katsuya, a sushi restaurant, before indulging them with ice cream and smoothies. 

Kim flaunted her stunning figure in an olive green T-shirt and matching leggings, complemented by Yeezy slides and a brown handbag. Her long hair was styled in a bun, and she opted for a subtle eyeshadow and nude-colored lipstick.

Following their championship win, North and her friends were beaming with happiness. The 10-year-old wore Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Mambacita shoes, a tribute to the late Gigi Bryant, who tragically passed away alongside her father, Kobe Bryant, in a helicopter accident.

Apart from North, Kim has three other children with Kanye: Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four. The couple got married in 2014, but Kim filed for divorce after seven years, and it was finalized in November of the previous year.

Recently, Kanye was spotted on a romantic trip to Florence, the same city where he married Kim, with his new wife, Bianca. The couple tied the knot in January and were photographed leaving their hotel and heading to a farmhouse on the Galluzzo Hill.

