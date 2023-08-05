Ben Affleck beams with happiness upon reunion with ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck could not hide his smile as he crossed paths with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids in Florence, Italy.

The Gone Girl star, who seldom appears gloomy while on outings with wife Jennifer Lopez, beamed with happiness while hugging The Last Thing He Told Me actor.

In snaps shared by Page Six, Affleck, who landed in the city via private jet, could be seen having his arms wide open as his son Samuel ran to him from the other side.

Picture Credits: Page Six

Other pictures from their meetup showed casually dressed Affleck happily hugging Garner and his daughters, Violet and Seraphina.

Affleck was overjoyed at this reunion with Garner after spending time with the Mother actor in Southampton, New York.

According to the publication, the exes had an "impassioned conversation" for almost half an hour before they hugged again and went their separate ways.

The Air director took the kids with him while Garner, dressed in classic striped shirt, went for window shopping before grabbing a bite.

This comes after it was reported that Lopez has a strict set of rules in place for Affleck in case he reunites with Garner in the upcoming installment of Deadpool.

The Shotgun Wedding star will be keeping a close eye on Affleck to make sure "there are no 'just like old times' moments" between him and Garner if they reunite on the film set.

J.Lo has banned Affleck from having any "joint interviews" or "photoshoots" with Garner even though it is still not confirmed if the hunk will reprise his Daredevil role in Ryan Reynolds film.

It is pertinent to note that Affleck often makes headlines with his bored and irritated expressions while out with J.Lo, which includes their 2023 Grammy appearance and The Mother film premiere.