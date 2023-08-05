Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘very happy’ together amid rift rumours

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘very happy’ with their life in California amid rumours that their marriage is on the rocks, a family insider has disclosed.



The insider told People Magazine, Archie and Lilibet's doting parents seemed ‘really happy’ together.

"Harry seems to be embracing this life he has with Meghan and knows it’s a very different one than he had before, of course."

The publication further reported the Duchess of Sussex does seem to run the household and make the decisions, but it’s not that he bends for her.

"It’s just a dynamic that works for them, and maybe one that he needs after everything he’s been through," the family source added.

The family insider revealed this after Meghan and Harry were spotted together ahead of the 42nd birthday of the Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Meghan and Harry’s five-year marriage was on the rocks.