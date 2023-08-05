Lizzo’s entire personality ‘is a lie’: ‘Makes girls cry by yelling, screaming’

Famed singer and songwriter Lizzo has just been accused of being an anger-ridden star who would often get ‘right into people’s faces’.

These admissions and allegations towards the Juice singer have been shared by the legal representative for Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez.

For those unversed, these three girls are the original accusers who claim Lizzo weight-shamed them and forced them to touch nude performers.

Their legal counsel, Ronald Zambrano shed light on everything during an interview with People magazine.

During the course of this chat, he addressed the difference in Lizzo’s personality, when in public vs private.

In the eyes of Zambrano, “The theme that I’m hearing is that there’s an external persona that Lizzo presents, inclusivity and come as you are, but in private, it was very different.”

“And that’s what came across to me in talking to these young ladies. Lizzo was very different privately,” he also went on to say.

He also went on to recall instances where “They were really freaked out” and branded the last day as the trigger where “Lizzo started yelling, screaming and getting in people’s faces, and the dancers were … not just the plaintiffs — the other dancers were crying. It was just so intense.”

For those unversed, the incident has since caused many other unnamed former employees to come forward with a desire to cite their own experiences.