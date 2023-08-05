BTS Jungkook talks career aspirations since going solo: ‘I’m not a pop star yet’

BTS Jungkook has just weighed in on his plans for the future, as well as ambitions for the solo career he has just started.

The star broke everything during one of his interviews with Weverse Magazine.

In the midst of this chat he said, “It’s hazy. I just … I only have one, big goal, and it’s to be a giant pop star. I’m not thinking about what the next concept I pursue is going to be or anything

During the course the chat, he touched upon the real reason he feels he hasn’t achieved the status of a pop star and said, “I don’t see it that way.”

“I guess it’s just my ambition—the ambition to be more appreciated and be even better. In a word: cool. That’s the whole reason I’m doing this. I want to be that kind of pop star someday—I want to be able to really experience that feeling.”

Before concluding the famed BTS member added, “I hope the day comes that I can look at myself from a third-person perspective and give myself that kind of recognition. I’ll know I’m that kind of pop star once I can do that.”