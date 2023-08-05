 
Psychic predicts about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's love life amid divorce rumours

By
Web Desk

August 05, 2023

Psychic predicts about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love life amid divorce rumours

Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman has reflected on love life of Meghan Markle with her husband Prince Harry amid their divorce rumours.

The Daily Express quoted Inbaal as saying that Meghan Markle, who celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday, would feel ‘destabilized’ in love during the month of August, because of Venus retrograde.

Predicting some misunderstandings in Meghan’s love life with Prince Harry, the astrologer said Meghan’s 42nd birthday on August 4th is a time when the planet Venus, which rules love and the home, happens to be in retrograde.

She further explained, “A retrograde is a time when a planet goes against its natural inclination, and during Venus in retrograde, this could be an uneasy time for love.”

The celebrity psychic went on to say, “The Many people would feel destabilized in love during the month of August, because of Venus retrograde, especially Librans and Taureans, like her son Archie, who are ruled by the planet Venus.”

“This Venus retrograde also hits Leos stronger, because the planet Venus happens to be in the sign of Leo for the entirety of the retrograde.

“This means that Leos, like Meghan, could experience a few romantic misunderstandings. This uneasy time around love lasts until September 3rd, 2023.”

Celebrity psychic Inbaal’s predictions came amid reports Meghan and Harry’s marriage was on the rocks.

