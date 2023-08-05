Meghan Markle, Prince Harry find new Hollywood friend after split with Victoria Beckham, David

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly found a new huge Hollywood megastar as their friend after Victoria Beckham and David Beckham ended their friendship with the royal couple.



According to a report by The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have befriended Hollywood star John Travolta.

The publication revealed that Meghan and Harry have been spending time with Travolta in Los Angeles.

John Travolta and the royal couple recently also shared food and drinks at a party for their Archewell foundation hosted at a hotel.

Meghan and Harry’s new high-profile friend Travolta, 69 shot to fame in 1977 with his drama Saturday Night Fever.

He also famously danced with Prince William and Harry's mother Princess Diana at a White House gala dinner in 1985.

The California-based royals befriended John Travolta after Victoria and David Beckham ended their friendship with them.

Recently, a source told Daily Mail that after a tense phone call in which Harry accused the celebrity couple of speaking to the press about him and Meghan, that "any making up now is so unlikely".