Prince Harry’s left with ‘no where to run’ as Meghan Markle pulls back

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry is now left with ‘absolutely no way to run’ given that Meghan Markle is allegedly pulling away.



Allegations about the ‘brewing tensions’ in house Sussex have been referenced by royal commentator Jan Moir.

Royal expert Jan Moir weighed in on the ‘changing tides’ in house Montecito.

She broke everything down during one of her pieces for the Daily Mail.

She stated the entire conversation off by showcasing the difference in the couple’s dynamic and said, “Indeed, Meghan often makes a point of gazing at Harry with the kind of molten adoration you'd expect from a renaissance nun who has just seen a vision of God in a stained-glass window.”

“But not this time, baby. In their tonal summer neutrals and fixed grins, there was a faint undertow of awkwardness and distance that we haven't seen before.”

In the middle of her piece Ms Moir also wrote, “I want to be honest. I'm rather grateful for any new briskness in their public relationship.”

Because “there have been too many moments in the past when Harry and Meghan's adolescent pawing’s and moony spoony behaviour has made even an old romantic like me feel the urge to purge into the nearest sick bag.”

“Even if one can appreciate how these relentless, open displays of tenderness had a purpose and were powerful in establishing the Sussex identity on a global stage.”

“After all, Harry and Meghan built their brand on love; on being the heroic, loved–up couple who fled from the oppression of wealth, privilege and monarchy to build a brave new world built on the very same wealth, privilege and monarchy they had crossed an ocean to escape.”

“And if the course of their true love does not run smooth, where does that leave them?” she also posed the question before signing off.