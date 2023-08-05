Lizzo lets ‘money’ cloud her thinking: ‘Believes she can do no wrong’

Famed singer and body positivity advocate Lizzo has just been accused of letting her money and fame cloud her thinking.

Accusations into this have been shared by one of her three accusers, Arianna Davis.

She broke down her emotions and feelings during an interview with The Daily Beast.

In this chat, she started by addressing her own thoughts about Lizzo’s actions and said, “I think people that grow up being hurt have so much potential to be the person who hurts.”

“I think that an accumulation of that, and all of the money, fame, and power that [Lizzo] has received—and being in this light, this positive light, like she can do no wrong—that anything people say about her is just fatphobic and absolutely absurd and has nothing to do with her character.”

Even Rodriguez stepped forward during the course of this meeting and said, “I [told Lizzo], ‘I can’t take it anymore” that “I can’t stay in an environment like this, and have this big facade of standing behind a woman that is a representative of so many things—you know, body positivity, self-love, mental health—when she really doesn’t have any regard for those things behind closed doors.”

“Within telling her that, she proved all of those things right about it being a hostile and unsafe work environment by then getting physical,” she later added.

“She did raise her fist up at me. She started cracking her knuckles, saying, ‘You’re so effing lucky that I don’t hit you.’ Our fellow dancer, which is also her best friend, got up, jumped over the couch, and proceeded to hold her back and was like, ‘It’s not worth it.’ Meaning, it’s not worth it to hit me, and [she] was pulling [Lizzo] and driving her out of the room as Lizzo proceeded to put up her middle fingers and say, ‘Bye, b****,’ yelling like a maniac.”

For those unversed, Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez are the accusers in the case.

Davis began working for Lizzo after she was brought on board for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls in 2021.

After a while in Lizzo’s employ she wound up being fired for recording a feed back session.

Right after her termination, Rodriguez demanded a resignation as well and was also met with alleged violence.