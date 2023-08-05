King Charles honours Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson are reportedly invited to attend late Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary at Balmoral.



According to a report by Daily Mail, per Republic World, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice parents are invited to the event at Balmoral Castle on September 8.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will lead the tributes at the spot where Queen Elizabeth passed last year in September.

Future king Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Princes George and Louis, and daughter Princess Charlotte will join the King at Balmoral.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice would also join the royals.

The publication reported as Prince Andrew is invited to the event, it appears that King Charles has buried the hatchet with his brother.

Meanwhile, it is reported Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would not attend the Royal Family's commemorations at Balmoral to mark a year since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The insider told the publication, "There hasn't been any outreach to them."

They would be in Germany the day after the commemoration, where they are due to kick off the Invictus Games.