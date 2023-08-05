 
menu menu menu

King Charles honours Prince Andrew

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

King Charles honours Prince Andrew
King Charles honours Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson are reportedly invited to attend late Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary at Balmoral.

According to a report by Daily Mail, per Republic World, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice parents are invited to the event at Balmoral Castle on September 8.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will lead the tributes at the spot where Queen Elizabeth passed last year in September.

Future king Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Princes George and Louis, and daughter Princess Charlotte will join the King at Balmoral.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice would also join the royals.

The publication reported as Prince Andrew is invited to the event, it appears that King Charles has buried the hatchet with his brother.

Meanwhile, it is reported Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would not attend the Royal Family's commemorations at Balmoral to mark a year since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The insider told the publication, "There hasn't been any outreach to them."

They would be in Germany the day after the commemoration, where they are due to kick off the Invictus Games.

More From Entertainment:

'Confident' Meghan Markle ditches 'hand-in-hand' date night with Harry

'Confident' Meghan Markle ditches 'hand-in-hand' date night with Harry
Riley Keough officially granted ownership of Lisa Marie Presley's estate

Riley Keough officially granted ownership of Lisa Marie Presley's estate
Hailey Bieber shares her strawberry makeup look DIY with fans – Watch here

Hailey Bieber shares her strawberry makeup look DIY with fans – Watch here
Ryan Gosling surprises 'Barbie' director 'Greta Gerwig' with a flash mob for her 40th birthday

Ryan Gosling surprises 'Barbie' director 'Greta Gerwig' with a flash mob for her 40th birthday
Prince Harry’s finances are ‘going the way of Prince William hairline’ video

Prince Harry’s finances are ‘going the way of Prince William hairline’
King Charles likely to honour Kate Middleton with new major role? video

King Charles likely to honour Kate Middleton with new major role?
Lizzo lets ‘money’ cloud her thinking: ‘Believes she can do no wrong’

Lizzo lets ‘money’ cloud her thinking: ‘Believes she can do no wrong’
Britney Spears reacts to memoir threats by Justin Timberlake, Colin Farrell video

Britney Spears reacts to memoir threats by Justin Timberlake, Colin Farrell
Jamie Foxx lands in trouble over anti-Semitic post: ‘He wants to get Kanye’d’

Jamie Foxx lands in trouble over anti-Semitic post: ‘He wants to get Kanye’d’